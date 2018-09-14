DAILY PILOT

High School Roundup: Laguna Beach girls’ volleyball wins second straight

By Daily Pilot staff
Sep 13, 2018 | 10:30 PM
Laguna Beach High's Soren Patchell, right, shown battling at the net against Fountain Valley on Nov. 1, 2016, led the Breakers to a sweep of Los Alamitos on Thursday. (Kevin Chang / Staff Photographer)

Soren Patchell had 27 assists, six digs and four service aces to lead the Laguna Beach High girls’ volleyball team to a 25-23, 26-24, 25-22 win over visiting Los Alamitos in a Sunset Conference crossover match on Thursday night.

Ella Tyus had a team-high 12 kills and five digs for the Breakers (4-6), who have won back-to-back matches for the first time this season. Cambria Hall had nine kills and five digs, with Piper Naess adding eight kills and 11 digs.

Huntington Beach 3, Fountain Valley 0: Olivia Carlton had 11 kills, and Sabrina Phinizy added 10 kills, as the visiting Oilers swept 25-10, 25-11, 25-13 in Thursday’s Sunset Conference crossover match.

Jaclyn Sanchez finished with 28 assists for Huntington Beach, while Mia Christensen provided 18 digs defensively.

Huntington Beach, which has won three in a row, improved to 7-4 overall.

Corona del Mar 3, Marina 0: Kendall Kipp had nine kills to lead the host Sea Kings past the Vikings 25-8, 25-7, 25-0 in Thursday’s Sunset Conference crossover match.

Karly Recker had six kills for CdM (10-11), and Tatiana Bruening and Taylor Murphy each had five kills.

The Sea Kings will compete in the Tartar Classic at Torrance High on Saturday.

The Vikings fell to 3-10.

::

BOYS’ WATER POLO

Estancia 14, Lake Elsinore Lakeside 5: Eagles senior Jake Blinn and sophomore Logan Richard each scored four goals in the nonleague match at home Thursday.

Richard added five assists for Estancia (6-4), and sophomore Mason Mits had two goals and two assists.

Estancia is ranked No. 8 in CIF Southern Section Division 6, with Lakeside at No. 7 in Division 6.

Newport Harbor 15, Orinda Miramonte 7: The Sailors won their opening pool-play match Thursday at the Elite Eight tournament hosted by Studio City Harvard-Westlake.

Newport Harbor (6-0) continues pool play Friday, with matches against San Jose Bellarmine Prep at 8:45 a.m. and Los Angeles Loyola at 1:45 p.m.

::

GIRLS’ TENNIS

Costa Mesa 15, Godinez 3: Leslie Delgado, Hallie Tran and Rachel Pham all swept for the host Mustangs in Thursday’s nonleague match.

Pham is 9-0 in singles for the Mustangs since switching from doubles earlier this week, Costa Mesa coach Ryan Broccolo said.

Costa Mesa (5-2) hosts Santa Ana on Tuesday in its Orange Coast League opener.

Newport Harbor 10, San Juan Hills 8: Amra Barton and Avery Wooden swept in doubles for the Sailors in Thursday’s nonleague home match.

Kat Smith and Trish Harano also swept in doubles for Newport Harbor (5-2), which hosts St. Margaret’s in another nonleague match Monday.

::

GIRLS’ GOLF

Huntington Beach 225, Newport Harbor 226: Newport Harbor’s Cathy Tong and Huntington Beach’s Vanessa each shot five-over-par 41 and shared the medalist honor at SeaCliff Country Club in Huntington Beach on Thursday.

::

