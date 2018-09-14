High School Roundup: Laguna Beach girls’ volleyball wins second straight

Soren Patchell had 27 assists, six digs and four service aces to lead the Laguna Beach High girls’ volleyball team to a 25-23, 26-24, 25-22 win over visiting Los Alamitos in a Sunset Conference crossover match on Thursday night.
Ella Tyus had a team-high 12 kills and five digs for the Breakers (4-6), who have won back-to-back matches for the first time this season. Cambria Hall had nine kills and five digs, with Piper Naess adding eight kills and 11 digs.
Huntington Beach 3, Fountain Valley 0: Olivia Carlton had 11 kills, and Sabrina Phinizy added 10 kills, as the visiting Oilers swept 25-10, 25-11, 25-13 in Thursday’s Sunset Conference crossover match.
Jaclyn Sanchez finished with 28 assists for Huntington Beach, while Mia Christensen provided 18 digs defensively.
Huntington Beach, which has won three in a row, improved to 7-4 overall.
Corona del Mar 3, Marina 0: Kendall Kipp had nine kills to lead the host Sea Kings past the Vikings 25-8, 25-7, 25-0 in Thursday’s Sunset Conference crossover match.
Karly Recker had six kills for CdM (10-11), and Tatiana Bruening and Taylor Murphy each had five kills.
The Sea Kings will compete in the Tartar Classic at Torrance High on Saturday.
The Vikings fell to 3-10.
::
BOYS’ WATER POLO
Estancia 14, Lake Elsinore Lakeside 5: Eagles senior Jake Blinn and sophomore Logan Richard each scored four goals in the nonleague match at home Thursday.
Richard added five assists for Estancia (6-4), and sophomore Mason Mits had two goals and two assists.
Estancia is ranked No. 8 in CIF Southern Section Division 6, with Lakeside at No. 7 in Division 6.
Newport Harbor 15, Orinda Miramonte 7: The Sailors won their opening pool-play match Thursday at the Elite Eight tournament hosted by Studio City Harvard-Westlake.
Newport Harbor (6-0) continues pool play Friday, with matches against San Jose Bellarmine Prep at 8:45 a.m. and Los Angeles Loyola at 1:45 p.m.
::
GIRLS’ TENNIS
Costa Mesa 15, Godinez 3: Leslie Delgado, Hallie Tran and Rachel Pham all swept for the host Mustangs in Thursday’s nonleague match.
Pham is 9-0 in singles for the Mustangs since switching from doubles earlier this week, Costa Mesa coach Ryan Broccolo said.
Costa Mesa (5-2) hosts Santa Ana on Tuesday in its Orange Coast League opener.
Newport Harbor 10, San Juan Hills 8: Amra Barton and Avery Wooden swept in doubles for the Sailors in Thursday’s nonleague home match.
Kat Smith and Trish Harano also swept in doubles for Newport Harbor (5-2), which hosts St. Margaret’s in another nonleague match Monday.
::
GIRLS’ GOLF
Huntington Beach 225, Newport Harbor 226: Newport Harbor’s Cathy Tong and Huntington Beach’s Vanessa each shot five-over-par 41 and shared the medalist honor at SeaCliff Country Club in Huntington Beach on Thursday.
::
Twitter: @DailyPilotSport
To report scores or newsworthy items, contact the sports staff listed below:
David Carrillo Peñaloza, Sports Editor
(714) 966-4612, david.carrillo@latimes.com
Twitter: @ByDCP
Fall: football, girls’ golf
Winter: boys’ basketball, boys’ soccer
Spring: baseball, boys’ golf
::
Matt Szabo, Sports Reporter
(714) 966-4614, matthew.szabo@latimes.com
Twitter: @mjszabo
Fall: boys’ water polo, girls’ tennis
Winter: girls’ soccer, girls’ water polo
Spring: boys’ tennis, swimming, lacrosse
::
Andrew Turner, Sports Reporter
(714) 966-4611, andrew.turner@latimes.com
Twitter: @ProfessorTurner
Fall: girls’ volleyball, cross-country, field hockey
Winter: girls’ basketball, wrestling
Spring: boys’ volleyball, track and field, softball