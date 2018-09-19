High School Roundup: Huntington Beach girls’ volleyball rallies for five-set win at Laguna Beach

Sophomore middle blocker Olivia Carlton had a team-high 19 kills to lead the visiting Huntington Beach High girls’ volleyball team to an 18-25, 23-25, 25-12, 25-16, 15-9 nonleague victory over Laguna Beach on Tuesday night.
Junior setter Jaclyn Sanchez finished with 39 assists for the Oilers (8-4). Sophomore outside hitter Sabrina Phinizy had 15 kills, junior middle blocker Xolani Hodel added 12 kills, and junior libero Mia Christensen had 22 digs.
Piper Naess led the Breakers with 17 kills and eight digs. Soren Patchell had 35 assists and Ella Tyus chipped in with 12 kills and seven digs.
The Oilers will begin Surf League play at Los Alamitos (11-8) on Wednesday at 5:45 p.m.
The Breakers (4-7), who are 1-5 in five-set matches this season, will host Fountain Valley in a Wave League opener on Thursday at 5:45 p.m.
Ocean View 3, Godinez 0: Senior middle blocker Helen Reynolds had 16 kills in the host Seahawks’ 25-21, 25-14, 25-13 sweep in Tuesday’s Golden West League match.
Senior libero Kelli Greiner had 15 digs. Sophomore middle blocker Wendie Smith had four kills and three blocks, and junior setter Alyson Nguyen added 29 assists.
Ocean View (14-3, 4-0 in league), ranked fifth in the CIF Southern Section Division 7 poll, has won eight in a row.
Edison 3, Fountain Valley 0: Taylor Torchia had 11 kills to lead the host Chargers in a 26-24, 25-17, 25-13 nonleague win on Tuesday.
Aly Fullbright had 18 assists and Emily Sparks added 16 assists for Edison (14-10).
Emily Yanagihara had 27 digs for the Barons. Phoebe Minch had seven kills and Juliette Bokor added two blocks.
Pacifica Christian Orange County 3, Connelly 0: Sophomore outside hitter Hailey MacKay had nine kills to lead the visiting Tritons in their 25-20, 30-28, 25-15 win in San Joaquin League play on Tuesday.
Sophomore libero Grace Cutrell added seven digs.
Pacifica Christian improved to 8-6 overall and 2-2 in league.
GIRLS’ TENNIS
Costa Mesa 18, Santa Ana 0: Leslie Delgado, Hallie Tran and Rachel Pham all swept in singles for the host Mustangs in Tuesday’s Orange Coast League opener.
Costa Mesa (6-2 overall), which has won five straight matches, plays at Orange on Thursday.
Sage Hill 17, Claremont Webb 1: Alexis Ha and Lauren Avenatti each swept for the Lightning in Tuesday’s San Joaquin League home match.
Sage Hill improved to 4-4 overall and 3-0 in the league.
Newport Harbor 15, St. Margaret’s 3: Lane McArdell, Kristin Lindh and Carolyn Altshuler each won two singles sets for the Sailors in Monday’s nonleague home match.
Newport Harbor (6-2) hosts Marina in a Sunset Conference crossover match on Thursday.
BOYS’ WATER POLO
Huntington Beach 12, Corona del Mar 11 (2 OT): Jack Green scored the game-winning goal in sudden death overtime for the Oilers in the Surf League opener Monday at Newport Harbor High.
Ethan Crooks added five goals for the Oilers (4-1), ranked No. 6 in CIF Southern Section Division 1 and 2.
Tanner Pulice scored four goals for CdM (4-2), ranked No. 10.
Newport Harbor 11, Laguna Beach 7: The host Sailors earned a victory in the Surf League opener Monday.
Newport Harbor, ranked No. 2 in CIF Southern Section Division 1 and 2, is now 10-1 this season.
James Nolan scored three goals and Colton Gregory added two for No. 12-ranked Laguna Beach (4-5).
GIRLS’ GOLF
Estancia 240, Orange 292: Lexi Jaeger shot a seven-over-par 39 for the host Eagles in an Orange Coast League match at Costa Mesa Country Club on Monday.
Lexi Thorpe had a 42 for Estancia (1-1).
Mater Dei 188, Edison 202: Chaemin Kim finished with a two-over-par 37 in the Chargers’ nonleague match at Santa Ana’s Willowick Golf Course on Tuesday.
Edison fell to 7-3.
::
Twitter: @DailyPilotSport
To report scores or newsworthy items, contact the sports staff listed below:
David Carrillo Peñaloza, Sports Editor
(714) 966-4612, david.carrillo@latimes.com
Twitter: @ByDCP
Fall: football, girls’ golf
Winter: boys’ basketball, boys’ soccer
Spring: baseball, boys’ golf
::
Matt Szabo, Sports Reporter
(714) 966-4614, matthew.szabo@latimes.com
Twitter: @mjszabo
Fall: boys’ water polo, girls’ tennis
Winter: girls’ soccer, girls’ water polo
Spring: boys’ tennis, swimming, lacrosse
::
Andrew Turner, Sports Reporter
(714) 966-4611, andrew.turner@latimes.com
Twitter: @ProfessorTurner
Fall: girls’ volleyball, cross-country, field hockey
Winter: girls’ basketball, wrestling
Spring: boys’ volleyball, track and field, softball