High School Roundup: Estancia boys’ water polo wins CIF opener

Sophomore Logan Richard had six goals and three assists as the Estancia High boys’ water polo team beat Riverside Ramona 15-5 in the first round of the CIF Southern Section Division 6 playoffs Tuesday at home.
Senior Jake Blinn added five goals for Estancia (16-11), while sophomore Noah Gniffke scored three. Sophomore goalkeeper Griffin Beth had 10 saves and four assists.
Estancia plays at Norco in a Division 6 second-round match Thursday.
Montebello Schurr 13, Sage Hill 9: The visiting Lightning saw their season end in the first round of the CIF Southern Section Division 4 playoffs on Tuesday.
Sage Hill finished the season 11-12.
GIRLS’ TENNIS
Los Amigos 18, San Bernardino San Gorgonio 0: The Lobos advanced after winning the CIF Southern Section Division 5 wild-card match on the road Tuesday.
Los Amigos (12-7) plays at Century in the first round on Wednesday.
Trabuco Hills 18, Estancia 0: The Eagles suffered a season-ending loss in the wild-card round of the CIF Southern Section Division 4 playoffs on Tuesday.
Estancia finished 7-14.
