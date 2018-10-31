DAILY PILOT

High School Roundup: Estancia boys’ water polo wins CIF opener

By Daily Pilot staff
Oct 30, 2018 | 10:00 PM
Estancia High's Logan Richard, shown firing a shot at Tustin on Oct. 23, scored five goals in the Eagles' 15-5 win over Riverside Ramona in the first round of the CIF Southern Section Division 6 playoffs on Tuesday. (Kevin Chang / Staff Photographer)

Sophomore Logan Richard had six goals and three assists as the Estancia High boys’ water polo team beat Riverside Ramona 15-5 in the first round of the CIF Southern Section Division 6 playoffs Tuesday at home.

Senior Jake Blinn added five goals for Estancia (16-11), while sophomore Noah Gniffke scored three. Sophomore goalkeeper Griffin Beth had 10 saves and four assists.

Estancia plays at Norco in a Division 6 second-round match Thursday.

Montebello Schurr 13, Sage Hill 9: The visiting Lightning saw their season end in the first round of the CIF Southern Section Division 4 playoffs on Tuesday.

Sage Hill finished the season 11-12.

GIRLS’ TENNIS

Los Amigos 18, San Bernardino San Gorgonio 0: The Lobos advanced after winning the CIF Southern Section Division 5 wild-card match on the road Tuesday.

Los Amigos (12-7) plays at Century in the first round on Wednesday.

Trabuco Hills 18, Estancia 0: The Eagles suffered a season-ending loss in the wild-card round of the CIF Southern Section Division 4 playoffs on Tuesday.

Estancia finished 7-14.

