Week 12 High School Football Preview: Laguna Beach vs. Northwood

When/where: 7 p.m. Friday at Irvine High
Key Breakers: Jr. QB Andrew Johnson (210 of 363 passing for 2,782 yards, 37 TDs and 11 INTs; two rushing TDs); Sr. RB/OLB Shane Lythgoe (176 carries for 800 yards and eight TDs; 29 catches for 218 yards and six TDs; one INT, one fumble recovery, one punt block); Sr. WR/FS Sean Nolan (65 catches for 1,032 yards and 15 TDs; three INTs, one fumble recovery)
Key Timberwolves: Jr. QB Jaden Piazza (87 of 199 passing for 1,207 yards, 14 TDs and nine INTs; 54 carries for 277 yards); Sr. WR Travis Arena (31 catches for 517 yards and five TDs; 20 tackles); Jr. T/DT Xavier Cousar (96 tackles, 10 tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks)
Breakdown: Second-seeded Laguna Beach (9-2) travels to take on Northwood (8-3) in the quarterfinals of the CIF Southern Section Division 12 playoffs … Laguna Beach continues to ride a high-octane passing offense to success. The Breakers have averaged 39.4 points per game over their last five contests … Nolan had nine catches for 166 yards and two touchdowns in the first round against Saddleback Valley Christian, setting the Breakers’ new single-season receptions record at 65. He is now one shy of the career receptions record, which stands at 151 (Chris Paul, 2008-10). The senior has also returned two punts for a touchdown … If Nolan is the X-factor for the Breakers, Cousar is that for the Timberwolves . The junior defensive tackle is a game-wrecker, having registered 96 tackles … Northwood has turned over opponents just 11 times this season, and with the Laguna Beach offense clicking on all cylinders, it would seem that the Breakers have a great opportunity to reach their second section semifinal in the past three seasons.