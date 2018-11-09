DAILY PILOT

Week 12 High School Football Preview: Laguna Beach vs. Northwood

By
Nov 08, 2018 | 7:15 PM
Laguna Beach High's Sean Nolan breaks a tackle against Ocean View in a Pac 4 League game on Oct. 19. The senior can set the school's career receptions record when the Breakers play Northwood in the CIF Southern Section Division 12 quarterfinals on Friday. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

When/where: 7 p.m. Friday at Irvine High

Key Breakers: Jr. QB Andrew Johnson (210 of 363 passing for 2,782 yards, 37 TDs and 11 INTs; two rushing TDs); Sr. RB/OLB Shane Lythgoe (176 carries for 800 yards and eight TDs; 29 catches for 218 yards and six TDs; one INT, one fumble recovery, one punt block); Sr. WR/FS Sean Nolan (65 catches for 1,032 yards and 15 TDs; three INTs, one fumble recovery)

Key Timberwolves: Jr. QB Jaden Piazza (87 of 199 passing for 1,207 yards, 14 TDs and nine INTs; 54 carries for 277 yards); Sr. WR Travis Arena (31 catches for 517 yards and five TDs; 20 tackles); Jr. T/DT Xavier Cousar (96 tackles, 10 tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks)

Breakdown: Second-seeded Laguna Beach (9-2) travels to take on Northwood (8-3) in the quarterfinals of the CIF Southern Section Division 12 playoffs … Laguna Beach continues to ride a high-octane passing offense to success. The Breakers have averaged 39.4 points per game over their last five contests … Nolan had nine catches for 166 yards and two touchdowns in the first round against Saddleback Valley Christian, setting the Breakers’ new single-season receptions record at 65. He is now one shy of the career receptions record, which stands at 151 (Chris Paul, 2008-10). The senior has also returned two punts for a touchdown … If Nolan is the X-factor for the Breakers, Cousar is that for the Timberwolves . The junior defensive tackle is a game-wrecker, having registered 96 tackles … Northwood has turned over opponents just 11 times this season, and with the Laguna Beach offense clicking on all cylinders, it would seem that the Breakers have a great opportunity to reach their second section semifinal in the past three seasons.

