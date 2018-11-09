Week 12 High School Football Preview: Laguna Beach vs. Northwood

Breakdown: Second-seeded Laguna Beach (9-2) travels to take on Northwood (8-3) in the quarterfinals of the CIF Southern Section Division 12 playoffs … Laguna Beach continues to ride a high-octane passing offense to success. The Breakers have averaged 39.4 points per game over their last five contests … Nolan had nine catches for 166 yards and two touchdowns in the first round against Saddleback Valley Christian, setting the Breakers’ new single-season receptions record at 65. He is now one shy of the career receptions record, which stands at 151 (Chris Paul, 2008-10). The senior has also returned two punts for a touchdown … If Nolan is the X-factor for the Breakers, Cousar is that for the Timberwolves . The junior defensive tackle is a game-wrecker, having registered 96 tackles … Northwood has turned over opponents just 11 times this season, and with the Laguna Beach offense clicking on all cylinders, it would seem that the Breakers have a great opportunity to reach their second section semifinal in the past three seasons.