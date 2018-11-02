Week 11 High School Football Preview: Los Alamitos vs. Westlake

Breakdown: Fourth-seeded Los Alamitos (8-1-1) hosts Westlake (7-3) in an intriguing first-round game of the CIF Southern Section Division 2 playoffs … Los Alamitos has gone unbeaten since opening the season with a 38-35 loss at Vista Murrieta. The co-Sunset League champion Griffins feature an up-tempo offense, and their defense gives them ample opportunity to play with the ball. In the four league games that were completed, Los Alamitos allowed a total of 17 points. The Griffins shut out Fountain Valley and Huntington Beach on the road … Los Alamitos made a first-round exit last year, when it allowed a season-high 56 points to Norco. This season, the Griffins have allowed an average of 11.1 points per game … Westlake finished third in a stacked Marmonte League that includes Westlake Village Oaks Christian, which earned the No. 4 seed in Division 1, Calabasas, the No. 2 seed in Division 2 , and Ventura St. Bonaventure, an at-large entry in Division 4. The Warriors have recorded 37 sacks as a team, led by Taylor’s 13.