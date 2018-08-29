Daily Pilot Boys’ Volleyball Dream Team: Brandon Browning took blue-collar approach to lead CdM to repeat

As a program, the Sea Kings have played in 16 CIF Southern Section championship matches. For the first time in its storied history, CdM won back-to-back section titles. The Sea Kings faced Back Bay rival Newport Harbor four times this season. Newport Harbor won the first two to carry a perfect record into the Division 1 final, but CdM did more than even the season series in winning the next two. The Sea Kings’ wins over the Sailors came in the section and regional finals. Newport Harbor finished second in the national rankings. “Not everything went the way that we hoped it would have gone early in the season, but by the end of the season, I think that adversity kind of made us stronger in the end,” Conti said. “It allowed us to play our best volleyball when our best volleyball was needed.”