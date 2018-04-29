Trey Quinn brings underdog belief as latest Mr. Irrelevant

The time-honored tradition of celebrating the last pick in the NFL Draft will continue.
Former NFL wide receiver Paul Salata started it all when he brought the idea of "Mr. Irrelevant" to the forefront in 1976.
Salata felt that it was an honor to be taken in the draft at any point, and Irrelevant Week is put on to celebrate the final draft choice with the same pomp and circumstance that the first overall pick would receive.
In the spirit of the spectacle, the latest Mr. Irrelevant is out to prove that he is anything but.
Trey Quinn, a wide receiver out of Southern Methodist University, was selected by the Washington Redskins with the 256th pick.
He spoke with the same sort of confidence expressed by former UCLA quarterback Josh Rosen, who said there were nine mistakes made ahead of him after being selected 10th overall by the Arizona Cardinals.
"There was a reason," Quinn said of hearing his name called. "I think I'm the best receiver in the draft. I was hoping earlier, but I'm excited to be a Redskin and to go out there and show everybody who was the best receiver in the draft."
Quinn has a right to feel that way. He holds the national high school record for career receiving yards, having produced 6,566 yards from 2010-13 at Lake Charles Barbe High (La.).
As a redshirt junior this season, Quinn set an SMU record with 114 receptions. He turned those catches into 1,236 yards and 13 touchdowns.
"Everywhere I go, I'm setting records, so I'm trying to keep that going," Quinn added.
In becoming a wide receiver, Quinn made a sort of transformation – from pitcher to catcher. He threw a no-hitter in the opening round of the 2008 Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pa.
Irrelevant Week CEO Melanie Salata Fitch said that the festivities are tailored toward what Mr. Irrelevant likes. Asked to recall the most outrageous request ever entertained, she said that one Mr. Irrelevant had dinner with Hugh Hefner and some of the bunnies of the Playboy Mansion.
So what might Quinn request?
"I'd like to go skydiving with Ronda Rousey," he said. "There's all kinds of crazy stuff I'd love to do, but I'm not really sure what my wildest dream is.
"If that's what they make happen, then I'm trying to meet Conor McGregor."
Irrelevant Week supports charity. SPIN (Serving People In Need) and KidWorks will be this year's beneficiaries.
The festivities will kick off with the Lowsman Banquet on Friday, June 15.
