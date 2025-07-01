Nyjah Huston of Laguna Beach nabs two silver medals at X Games

Pro skateboarder Nyjah Huston, shown last year at the Monster Skate Park in San Clemente.

Nyjah Huston, regarded as the best street skater of all time, added to his X Games medal collection over the weekend in Salt Lake City.

Huston, a 30-year-old Laguna Beach resident, earned silver medals in both the men’s skateboard street and men’s skateboard street best trick categories.

They were his 24th and 25th X Games medals overall, and he now sits alone in second place in the X Games record books with that total. Bob Burnquist has the most, with 30.

Advertisement

Huston’s first-run score of 93.00 led the men’s skateboard street competition, before Japan’s Yuto Horigome swiped the title with a 95.33 score in his third and final run.

Filipe Mota of Brazil won gold in men’s skateboard street trick, followed by Huston.

Huston was also announced as a founding athlete of the X Games League, which will start in summer 2026 with a team-based, seasonal league format. Ryan Sheckler and Ryan Williams are the other founding athletes.

Skateboarding and BMX bike racing will headline the inaugural Summer X Games League.

“I’m stoked to compete in my 20th year of X Games as a founder athlete of X Games League,” Huston said in a statement. “The new format gives sponsors and media more opportunities to tell the awesome stories of our athletes that often get overlooked compared to mainstream sports. I’m hyped to be part of something that keeps the competition going and builds more excitement for the fans.”