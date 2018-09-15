Newport Harbor rallies late to beat Santa Monica

Four games into the football season, and Newport Harbor High has already surpassed last year’s win total.
Sophomore running back Justin McCoy rushed for a six-yard touchdown with 16 seconds remaining, lifting the Sailors to 28-21 nonleague win over Santa Monica at Santa Monica College on Friday night.
The Sailors (3-1) won their second straight game under first-year coach Peter Lofthouse. Newport Harbor went 2-8 last year.
McCoy stepped in for running back Jake Keliikoa, who got hurt during the game. McCoy rushed for two touchdowns, including the game’s first score, coming on a one-yard run early in the second quarter.
Quarterback Cole Lavin and wide receiver Aidan Goltz also two hooked up for a seven-yard touchdown pass during Newport Harbor’s 20-point second quarter. Jack Starnes converted two field goals in the quarter.
Santa Monica (1-3) responded in the second half with three touchdowns, two coming in the fourth quarter, both on long plays. Melvin Hicks caught a 75-yard touchdown pass. Then with 2:07 left to play, Kobe White returned an interception 80 yards for a touchdown, helping Santa Monica take a 21-20 lead.
On the ensuing drive, McCoy kept the chains moving on a fourth-down run. Lavin also connected with Goltz on a 25-yard pass on third down, setting up the Sailors at the opponent’s 11 with less than 30 seconds remaining.
Three plays later, McCoy scored the game-winning touchdown.
“We’ve had some injuries at the running back spot and he was actually playing [defensive back] for us,” Lofthouse said of McCoy. “We moved him over to running back just because he’s a good athlete and he’s really stepped up for us in a big way.”