Costa Mesa boys' water polo pulls away from Sage Hill

“We played a sloppy game,” said Mustangs coach Dustin Serrano, in his fifth year leading his alma mater with his twin brother, Cody. “I think it was a little bit unexpected, some of the talent they had, but it’s supposed to be expected when you have a coach like Pavle [Filipovic] over there [at Sage Hill]. He’s a great coach, and you’re going to get solid, decent players to play against. We told the boys that they’re going to be well-trained, very detailed. We assumed they were going to have a great team.”