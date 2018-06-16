Marina’s Erika Sosa, Edison’s Amy Kirk earn Sunset League girls’ soccer awards

Erika Sosa of Marina High earned Most Outstanding Offensive Player honors for Sunset League girls’ soccer, while Amy Kirk of Edison was named the Most Outstanding Defensive Player.
Sosa had a team-best 28 goals and 14 assists for Marina (14-6-4, 5-4-1 in league). The Sacramento State-bound forward helped the Vikings, who finished third in the league, advance to the CIF Southern Section playoffs for the first time since 2009. Marina lost at eventual Division 2 champion Temecula Valley in the first round.
Kirk, a Cal Baptist commit, made more than 60 saves for Edison (10-6-7, 5-3-2) and allowed just 11 goals all season. She helped the Chargers, who finished second in the league, advance to the Division 1 playoffs. Edison had 10 shutouts on the season.
Other first-team all-league honorees for the Chargers included senior midfielder Madison Macias, senior forward Michael Guptill, senior defender Amanda Chadwick and senior midfielder Kayla Herbert. Guptill, bound for Dartmouth College, had a team-best six goals and six assists, while Macias had three goals and a team-best 10 assists.
Marina had junior midfielder Kellie Hallworth and senior defender Autumn Stewart as first-team honorees. Hallworth is a Cal State San Bernardino commit, while Stewart is headed to New Mexico Highlands University.
Huntington Beach junior midfielder Anna Carleton and junior defender Alyssa Hornback also earned first-team accolades. Carleton had a team-best eight goals and 12 assists, helping the Oilers (15-10-4, 4-4-2) finish fourth in the league and advance to the second round of the Division 1 playoffs.
Fountain Valley senior Marissa Lynch and Newport Harbor freshman Reese Bodas also earned first-team accolades. Lynch, a UC San Diego-bound forward, was a key player for the Barons (12-9-2, 2-7-1), who finished fifth in the league. Newport Harbor (8-11-4, 1-7-2) was sixth.
Edison junior Rachelle Elve, junior Serena Starks, sophomore Abby McCollum and junior Chloe Helenihi earned second-team all-league accolades. Marina junior Kerryn Stigar, freshman McKenna Pua and senior Amanda Dutton also were on the second team.
Huntington Beach senior Brianna Barnes and junior Delaney Brennan also made the second team, as did Fountain Valley seniors Ally Bebout and Kylee Wilson.
Newport Harbor freshmen Jenna McConnaughey and Alyssa Sims were second-team honorees as well.
Senior Morgan Meza and freshman Tabitha LaParl of league champion Los Alamitos shared the league MVP award.