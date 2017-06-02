Laguna's Main Beach restrooms need a makeover; what should that include?

The public restrooms at the southern end of Laguna’s Main Beach are due for a makeover and the city wants residents’ feedback on features such as design and amenities.

The city will hold a public workshop at 4 p.m. Tuesday on site, at 307 S. Coast Hwy. The restrooms are 40 years old and in need of renovation, according to a city staff report.

Crews will demolish the current restrooms and construct a slightly larger facility in the same location. Restrooms currently have five stalls for women and two for men.

The upgraded restrooms will have six stalls for each gender.

Two large ficus trees near the restroom create a canopy over the facility and boast roots that bulge out of the ground.

In April, city staff briefed the City Council on the project.

Some residents said the trees should be laced further to open up views from neighboring properties while others liked the look and shade offered by the trees.

The city budgeted $700,000 for the project thus far, but will need to ask the council for more money, said Wade Brown, who was project director at that time, during the April meeting.

Preliminary drawings are available for review at http://bit.ly/2sz2pof.

For more information or to provide comments, contact Louis Kneip at (949) 464-6688 or at lkneip@lagunabeachcity.net.

bryce.alderton@latimes.com

Twitter: @AldertonBryce