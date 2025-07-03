Daniel Morris returns as Huntington Beach High principal

Daniel Morris is returning as principal at Huntington Beach High, a role he previously held from 2015 to 2023.

Daniel Morris is back as principal at Huntington Beach High School.

Morris will return to guide the Oilers after serving two years as principal at Edison, the Huntington Beach Union High School District announced Wednesday.

“Huntington Beach High School has always held a special place in my heart,” Morris said in a statement. “I’m honored and excited to rejoin the Oiler community. We’ve got an incredible staff, outstanding students and a proud legacy, and I can’t wait to get to work, side by side, to take H.B. to the next level!”

Brenna Orr, who had served as the Oilers’ principal the last two years, will be staying in the district and become an assistant principal at Fountain Valley High, according to district public information coordinator Kayla Holmes.

Advertisement

Morris was previously principal at Huntington Beach High from 2015-2023, promoting a sense of school spirit during that time. Prior to becoming principal, he served as assistant principal at several HBUHSD campuses, including Edison, Huntington Beach Adult School, Coast and Marina high schools.

Overall, he has worked in the district for more than 17 years.

“We’re excited for the return of Daniel Morris to the Oiler family!” Supt. Carolee Ogata said in a statement. “Having previously made a lasting impact at Huntington Beach High School, we’re confident that it will be not only a smooth transition but also an excellent opportunity for him to build upon the strong sense of community he helped establish during his previous tenure. We look forward to the continued growth, achievement and school pride HBHS will see under Daniel’s leadership.”