Residents can donate sleeping bags, blankets and toiletry kits from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at Eagle Rock City Hall, 2035 Colorado Blvd., Eagle Rock.

Donated items will be distributed to the homeless.

For more information, call (323) 254-5295.

Mark Kellam, mark.kellam@latimes.com

Twitter: @LAMarkKellam