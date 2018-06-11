On the Town: Costume party raises funds for scholarships and other charities

The La Crescenta Woman’s Club revisited the good old days at its recent dinner fundraiser called “Salute to the Decades.”
As party-goers arrived, they had their photographs taken with vintage cars from the 1940s, ’50s and ’60s in the clubhouse parking lot.
Several members and guests dressed in period clothing and had stories to go with their ensembles.
Jean Maluccio, event chair, played the role of 1940s Hollywood gossip columnist Hedda Hopper, while Marianne Jennings, the organization’s president, dressed as Bonnie Parker, the female half of the 1930s crime duo Bonnie and Clyde.
Gloria Beyer looked every bit like Lucille Ball’s “I Love Lucy” character as she batted long eyelashes framing her big blue eyes. Vickie Guagliardo, dressed in a 1940s peach dress with matching hat, said she feared her friends at the bridge club would throw her out if they saw her.
Longtime member Tamara Hughes and new member Sharyn Bess rocked the Roaring ’20s with their flapper dresses and fascinator hats.
The spring gala is just one way the woman’s club raises funds for community projects. In fact, the club recently presented a total of $2,700 in scholarships to six college-bound seniors.
Those seniors were:
Talin Bakalyan, who received the Member of the Year Award from the California Scholarship Federation, served as vice president and treasurer of Autism Speaks and earned the Girl Scout Gold Award.
Martin Franco, an Eagle Scout who has served as a “buddy” for athletes competing in the Tri-Valley Special Olympics, as a teacher's assistant for special needs students and has volunteered with numerous local organizations.
Alexandria Jo, who has been recognized as a commended student in the National Merit Scholarship Program, was Key Club lieutenant governor overseeing six clubs and was national director of development for Sponsor US.
Alexis Karakis, who received the La Crescenta Woman's Club’s history department scholarship. She was president of the California Scholarship Federation, head literary editor of Journeys magazine and was youth liaison to the Crescenta Valley Town Council.
Nolan Stewart, who received the Roberta Kurtz Scholarship for the Arts. He was president of the Crescenta Valley Symphony Orchestra and a member of the Colburn Community Wind Ensemble and 2016 Tournament of Roses Honor Band.
All five are graduates of Crescenta Valley High School.
Sioret Nersesian, an advanced classical violinist, participated in the National PTA Reflections Arts Education program, and was on the principal’s advisory committee at Clark Magnet High School.
The La Crescenta Woman’s Club meets at 10 a.m. on the second Wednesday of each month at its historical building at 4004 La Crescenta Ave., in La Crescenta.
For membership information, email info@lacrescentawomansclub.org.
Glendale Historical Society plans ‘Elegant Evening’
A special awards program will be the highlight of the Glendale Historical Society’s gala and benefit titled “An Elegant Evening at the Davis Estate” slated from 7 to 10 p.m. on June 30.
The Davis Estate is a secluded Italian Renaissance Revival home built in 1925 for Leonard C. Davis and his wife, Clara. Leonard C. Davis was the owner and president of Glendale’s Grand View Memorial Park.
The benefit will feature hors d’oeuvres and a silent auction, with proceeds going to the society’s endowment and preservation funds.
The recipient of the 2018 Preservation Award will be the Assistance League of Glendale for its exceptional stewardship of the Kiefer & Eyerick Mortuary building, which was listed on the Glendale Register of Historic Resources earlier this year.
The recipients of this year’s Volunteer Award are Robert Gordon and Matthew Letcher.
Gordon has led the Restoration Expo, the society’s annual free event that provides resources to homeowners interested in preserving their vintage properties.
Letcher has provided his photography and graphic design expertise to help the historical society with its educational and promotional materials, including its quarterly newsletter.
Tickets are $150 and can be purchased online by June 22 at GlendaleHistorical.org or by sending a check to the Glendale Historical Society, P.O. Box 4173, Glendale, CA 91202.
For more information, call (818) 242-7447.