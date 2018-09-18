On the Town: Historical Society announces new president and home tour

The Glendale Historical Society is kicking off its year by announcing its new board and upcoming home tour.
Longtime Glendale resident Steve Hunt was recently installed as president. Hunt has been treasurer for the past two years and replaced Greg Grammer, who stepped down as president after seven years.
Hunt has spearheaded many new fundraising activities, organized tours in partnership with Forest Lawn Memorial Park and initiated restoration projects at the Doctors House Museum.
Serving with Hunt will be Catherine Jurca, vice president, preservation advocacy; Derek Catao, vice president, outreach; Andrew Allison, secretary; and Zara Rostomian, treasurer.
In addition to preserving Glendale’s history and architectural heritage, Hunt said he hopes to increase the number of historic districts and landmark designations, present top-notch tours and special events to showcase Glendale’s treasured architecture, enhance the Doctors House Museum and build membership.
Hunt’s family moved to Glendale in 1947 and he graduated from Hoover High School. He was involved in the Glendale Jaycees for 10 years and was chairman of the Days of the Verdugos Parade and the committee that created the Days of the Verdugos Assn.
He is also a volunteer at Dignity Health Glendale Memorial Hospital.
In addition to the officers and Grammer, the other members of the board of directors are Lilian Balasanian, Laura Crook, Robert Gordon, Marcia Hanford and Joemy Wilson.
The next event for the society will be the Royal Revivals Home Tour to be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sept. 30.
Featured on the tour will be six grand period revival homes in the Royal Boulevard Historic District. The homes were built between 1927 and 1936 and represent a variety of architectural styles, including Spanish Colonial, Colonial, French and Mediterranean Revival.
The Royal Boulevard Historic District, which consists of 30 homes along a curving, palm-tree lined stretch on one of Glendale’s most scenic streets, was established in 2008 through a neighborhood-led effort.
Today, Glendale has seven designated historic districts and three more working their way through the approval process.
One home on the tour will be the Lewis House, a restored 1927 Mediterranean Revival home with a dramatic horseshoe-shaped double staircase leading up to the entry.
The house has a two-story entrance hall that features five arched galleries, reminiscent of an Italian villa with Spanish accents.
Listed on the Glendale Register of Historic Resources, the house was once occupied by Ed “Strangler” Lewis, holder of numerous heavyweight wrestling world championships who later became a successful local restauranteur.
Advance tickets are $30 for society members and $40 for the public. After Sept. 25, ticket prices increase by $5.
For tickets, visit GlendaleHistorical.org or call (818) 242-7447 or the Glendale Arts box office at (818) 243-2611, Ext 11.
Couple toasted on 60th wedding anniversary
Mary and Roger Schulke of La Crescenta celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary during a dinner party at the North Woods Inn with 19 family members in attendance.
They met in 1956 while attending a young adult group at the Lutheran Church in the Foothills in La Cañada. Roger Schulke had just been discharged from the U.S. Army and his future wife had completed her first year at Glendale Community College.
They were married on Aug. 9, 1958 at the First Lutheran Church in Glendale. They have lived in La Crescenta since 1960.
When Roger Schulke, 84, retired, he was a supervisor for Pacific Bell Telephone Co. (now AT&T). Mary Schulke, 81, is a retired elementary school teacher.
They are active members of the Lutheran Church in the Foothills and have served on several committees. They keep the spark alive in their marriage by traveling throughout the country in their fifth wheel, visiting family, national parks and presidential libraries.
They have three children, Susan Schulke Hogan, Donald Schulke and BethAnn Schulke Sherwood. They have eight grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
During the anniversary dinner, the couple’s grandson, Garrett Hogan, surprised his girlfriend, Alexis Alcaraz, with a marriage proposal, and she said “yes.” They are planning a March wedding.