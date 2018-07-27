Verdugo Views: Emails share so many memories

June 2, from Jack Daly: “Such a nice article you wrote about the Adams Hill teenagers. [Verdugo Views, April 7, 2018] Mary Baldwin and I have talked many times about your stories over the years. When I was with the Junior Chamber of Commerce, I was the one that drove Ronald Reagan in the Days of Verdugo Parade before he was governor … Met him behind Webb’s Department Store, I believe, and same for Annette Funicello and others… Those were the days! I don’t know if you know who Dave Greenbaum is (Glendale Class of 1955); we are good buds and talk about Glendale all the time. Thank you again for the time and research you perform to make me and others like me recall the past.’’