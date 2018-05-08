The Glendale Library hosts its first MakerFest

Glendale will hold its inaugural MakerFest from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Downtown Central Library, 222 E. Harvard St.
The family-friendly festival will include hands-on activities and demonstrations throughout the day.
Attendees will be able to take lessons in DJ scratching, button-making, circuit design as well as watch demonstrations in robotics and virtual reality.
There will be a 3-D printing station on the Central Park paseo, where people can bring two-dimensional creations to life.
At 10:30 a.m., the DJ group the Beat Junkies will perform and give a demonstration. The group opened a Glendale-based DJ school called the Beat Junkie Institute of Sound in 2017.
The event will make use of the library's MakerSpace, a physical area equipped with several machines and tools for the public's creative needs, including sewing and quilting machines, three 3-D printers as well as color-mixing and printing kits.
The space was established in September with funding from the Glendale Library Foundation and a California Library state grant to bring together Glendale's community of "makers."
Twitter: @r_valejandra