As temperatures climb, Glendale city officials encourage seniors to stay cool

As temperatures climb into the triple-digits amid Southern California’s heat wave, Glendale city officials are encouraging local seniors — particularly those who don’t have access to air conditioning — to cool off at three facilities through Wednesday.

At the Pacific Community Center, located at 501 S. Pacific Ave., seniors can avoid the heat from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. today, Tuesday and Wednesday.

At the Sparr Heights Community Center at 1613 Glencoe Way, seniors can stay cool from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Wednesday.

The Adult Recreation Center at 201 E. Colorado St. will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. through Wednesday.

Each cooling station will be equipped with board games, card games, televisions and ice water, according to a city statement.