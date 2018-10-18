Local hospital promotes breast cancer awareness with pampering

Adventist Health Glendale is offering women an opportunity to get pampered while getting their annual mammogram as a nod to breast cancer awareness month.
The hospital will hold its second Pampered in Pink event on Oct. 29, when women who schedule a breast exam will have access to massage therapy, goody bags, refreshments, raffles and further education on women’s health.
The idea is to entice women who might put off the procedure to come in and get screened despite their busy schedules, according to Jill Dickson, director of cancer services for the hospital.
“Women should take care of their health, that’s what we wanted to promote,” Dickson said.
Dickson also pointed out that the procedure can be moderately painful, “so to see the [patients] get a massage and relax after that — it’s magical.”
The first Pampered in Pink event was held on Oct. 15, drawing in around 35 women.
Everything was decorated in pink, as it will be at the end of the month, Dickson said. She said they’re expecting 35 to 50 women to attend.
Additionally, the first 100 women to schedule their mammogram this month who meet eligibility requirements will receive their exam free — including those with no or low-quality insurance, Dickson said.
The next event will take place between 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Women’s Pavilion Mammography Center, located at 1505 Wilson Terrace.
For more information, including free screening qualification details, call (818) 409-8192.