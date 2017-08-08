Closures slated for parts of Foothill (210) Freeway

The California Department of Transportation is closing portions of the Foothill (210) Freeway as part of a pavement rehabilitation project.

Residents and local businesses located near the freeway may hear noise, feel vibrations and see dust associated with the construction, according to Caltrans officials.

Noise levels will not exceed state and federal regulations, officials said, adding that water trucks will be used to minimize dust during working hours.

The following long-term closures are underway:

The westbound Angeles Crest Highway (loop) on-ramp and westbound Ocean View Boulevard off-ramp will be closed through August.

The following closures run through Saturday:

Eastbound 210

7 p.m. to 6 a.m. — Up to four lanes closed between Lowell Avenue to Mountain Street

7 p.m. to 6 a.m. — Eastbound 210 connector to southbound Glendale (2) Freeway

7 p.m. to 6 a.m. — Eastbound 210 connector to southbound Long Beach (710) Freeway

Westbound 210

7 p.m. to 6 a.m. — Up to three lanes closed between Mountain Street and Lowell Avenue

7 p.m. to 6 a.m. — Gould Avenue, Walnut Street and Ocean View Boulevard on-ramps; Foothill Boulevard, La Crescenta Avenue and Lowell Avenue off-ramps; Mountain Street, Lincoln Avenue, Arroyo Boulevard, Berkshire Place, Angeles Crest Highway and Pennsylvania Avenue on-and off-ramps

7 p.m. to 6 a.m. — Westbound 210 connector to southbound 2

7 p.m. to 6 a.m. — Westbound 210 connector to southbound 710.

Northbound 2

7 p.m. to 6 a.m. — Northbound 2 to eastbound 210

11 p.m. to 7 a.m. — Northbound 2 to westbound 210

Eastbound Ventura (134) Freeway

7 p.m. to 6 a.m. — Eastbound 134 connector to westbound 210

Northbound 710

9 p.m. to 7 a.m. — Del Mar Boulevard on-ramp

11 p.m. to 5 a.m. — California Boulevard on-ramp

