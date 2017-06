The Glendale High School Class of 1947 will hold its 70th reunion at 2 p.m. Saturday at a home at 2401 Cascadia Drive in Glendale.

Organizers are expecting about 30 members of the class to attend.

For more information, call Laverne Williams at (747) 265-6110 or Warren Binzley at (818) 404-9030 or (818) 244-5443.

