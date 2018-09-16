GLENDALE NEWS-PRESS

Public’s help sought in finding more victims in case involving alleged lewd acts with minor, police say

By
Sep 16, 2018 | 4:25 PM
Police said on Saturday that additional victims are being sought in a case involving Glendale resident Harmik Haghverdian. (Courtesy of Glendale Police Department)

Glendale police detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify additional victims relating to a case involving 48-year-old Harmik Haghverdian of Glendale.

On Aug. 3, the Glendale Police Department began investigating Haghverdian for allegedly inappropriately touching an 11-year-old boy during guitar lessons at a music school in Glendale, according to Tahnee Lightfoot, spokeswoman for the department, in a statement released Saturday.

On Aug. 8, Haghverdian was taken into custody and booked on suspicion of lewd and lascivious acts with a child under 14 years old, she added.

The Glendale Police Department is asking that anyone with information that may lead to additional victims call Det. Suzanne O’Brien at (818) 548-3106 or email sobrien@glendaleca.gov.

