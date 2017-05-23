Alex Theatre honored for its preservation efforts

Having undergone two major improvement projects in about 22 years and with its financial future looking more and more rosy, the Alex Theatre was honored Sunday for its preservation, renovation and expansion projects designed to keep the theatrical facility thriving for years to come.

The Los Angeles Historic Theatre Foundation named the venue Theatre of the Year, joining past honorees Grauman’s Chinese Theatre and the Theatre at Ace Hotel in receiving the recognition.

“I think we’re in exceptional company, don’t you?” said Elissa Glickman, chief executive of Glendale Arts, the nonprofit that manages the Alex Theatre, which opened in April 1925 as a silent movie house.

Escott Norton, executive director of the theater foundation, said the Alex, known as the Alexander Theatre when it first opened, was recognized for its ongoing successful revitalization.

Decades ago, the theater fell into disrepair until it was purchased by the Glendale Redevelopment Agency in 1992, and it underwent an extensive $6.5 million renovation and reopened in 1993 and become home for arts groups such as the Alex Film Society, Glendale Youth Orchestra, Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra, Los Angeles Ballet and the L.A. Gay Men’s Chorus.

In 1996, the theater was added to the National Register of Historic Places.

Then, in 2013, a 6,600-square-foot, $5-million expansion of the theater was built, adding two large green rooms for performers and a freight elevator that can handle set pieces and equipment for larger productions, thus further boosting the facility’s revenues.

“This is one of those perfect public-private success stories. [The theater is] owned by a city entity, managed by a nonprofit organization.” Glickman said.

The renovation/expansion projects weren’t the only investments made in the venue. For the Alex’s 90th anniversary almost two years ago, a renovation was completed on the lighted 100-foot-tall tower in front of the theater.

“That $75,000 investment will continue to grow and grow over time, and is an ongoing fund so that the marquee and the tower remain lit and stay the iconic beacons that the city has come to know and love,” Glickman said.

Also at the ceremony on Sunday, the theater foundation presented the Gold Star for Distinguished Service honor to Andrea Humberger, who was instrumental in saving the Alex Theatre.

Humberger is the current president of the Alex Film Society, past president of the Glendale Historical Society and board member of the Alex Theatre and Friends of the Alex.

“I have been in awe of the Alex Theatre since I was about 5 years old, in about 1960,” Humberger said. “I have loved this place my whole life. When it needed my help, I rose to the occasion, and I’m very, very proud of the work I did.”

Glickman said she appreciated Humberger’s hard work. “We all love this venue, but we would not have this venue to love if wasn’t for the other honoree here today, Andrea Humberger,” Glickman said. “It was her love of the Alex first, her tenacity, her sheer will that helped the Alex get saved and so, for that, we all thank you for our jobs, and we thank you for helping us to have a venue we can all be proud of.”

Glickman also said the theater has benefited from local support, whether it’s financial donations or through volunteerism.

“This theater can only remain viable, only thrive, when we, as a community, come together to support it,” Glickman said.

After the awards ceremony, a tour was given of the Alex Theatre, where guests got to go backstage to see the expansion as well as experience demonstrations of the theater’s lighting system and sound board.



