Driver allegedly collides into a car in La Crescenta, attacks man with a knife

One man reportedly swung a knife at another in a La Crescenta neighborhood last month after the alleged attacker’s vehicle struck a work truck, according to a sheriff’s report.

According to an Oct. 24 report from the Crescenta Valley Sheriff’s Station, a driver was working on a truck owned by the company for which he works in the 5500 block of Pinecone Road when a gray Toyota Tundra collided with the vehicle. Both trucks sustained damage in the incident, and the driver of the Tundra then parked a short distance away after the collision.

When the truck driver tried to take photographs of the Tundra, its driver became hostile toward him, according to the report. The man told a deputy that several unknown men then took the Tundra’s driver into a nearby home.

The hostile driver then emerged from the home with a bloodied nose. The man with the work truck told authorities he didn’t know how the injury occurred.

The Tundra’s driver then approached the man and took out a knife.

“The suspect swung the knife once, but the victim managed to dodge the swing,” according to the sheriff’s report. “The victim retreated into the cab of his company truck, locked the door and called his dispatch.”

The man then told deputies he saw the driver place the knife into a bush and fled the area in a black Toyota Highlander.

According to the report, deputies did recover a black folding knife and later found out the driver was not the owner of the Tundra.

The Tundra’s owner said the driver was hired from the Home Depot in Tujunga to help with a construction project in La Crescenta and was in the process of re-parking the Tundra at the time of the collision. The report said the owner did not know the driver and was unsure of his name.

