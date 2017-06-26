Glendale apartment fire leaves three families without a home

Three families were displaced after a fire broke out in an apartment complex in Glendale on Friday afternoon, police said.
The Glendale Fire Department received multiple calls at around 3:05 p.m. regarding a fire in an apartment complex in the 100 block of North Adams Street.
Anita Shandi, a fire department spokeswoman, said at least one unit was completely engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived.
Firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze shortly before 3:30 p.m.
“One resident was transported with minor injuries,” Shandi said.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
