Local students win Congressional App Challenge

Rohin Manvi, a student at Crescenta Valley High School, won first place in the 2017 Congressional App Challenge for the 28th District, Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Burbank) announced on Wednesday.

He was honored for his application called Water Notifier, a device used to notify people in India when water is supplied by the Indian government.

It’s important because the government supplies water for two to four hours every four to seven days, and some people may not be aware of when the water is delivered because there is no fixed schedule, and it is rationed to small areas at different times.

The runners-up, also from Crescenta Valley High School, were Lyron Co Ting Keh for his app called ML-CaPre App and Shyla Summers, Claire Gantan, Emme Spero and Brendan Hermann for their app called Habit Tracker.

Keh’s application is designed to help doctors figure out what type of cancer a patient has using only a blood sample.

The Habit Tracker monitors and encourages healthy habits of all kinds.

Honorable mention went to John Burroughs High School students Prajwal Tumkur Mahesh, Alexander Hirsch, Joshua Anthony Domantay and Dominick Lee for their Quarterback Snap Timer.

Their app is a timer to be used when a quarterback passes a football. It’s intended for coaches and judges. No other app times short-duration events to the hundredth second, according to the students.

“Students participating in this challenge never fail to impress me,” Schiff said in a statement. “The applications designed by these students are so clever, sophisticated and useful. They demonstrate the enormous creativity of young people in our community.”

mark.kellam@latimes.com

Twitter: @lamarkkellam