Theft suspects ripped out 14 iPhones on display at Apple Store, police say

A reward is being offered for information that leads to the arrests of two men who allegedly stole more than $14,000 worth of merchandise from the Apple Store at the Americana at Brand, Glendale police announced on Thursday.

The two men reportedly walked into the store around at 8:40 p.m. on Jan. 30 and proceeded to rip out 14 iPhones from their display stands before fleeing from the store, according to Tahnee Lightfoot, a spokeswoman with the Glendale Police Department.

Authorities also released on Thursday photos of the suspects from surveillance video.

One of two suspects is seen taking iPhones off their display mounts at the Apple Store in the Americana at Brand.

Both men were described as black and between 20 and 25 years old.

One man was described 5 feet 10 inches to 6 feet tall with a thin build, while the other is 5 feet 7 inches to 5 feet 9 inches tall with a thick build and a shaved head.

Anyone with information can contact the Glendale Police Department at (818) 548-4911. Anonymous tips can be called into (800) 222-8477.

--

Andy Nguyen, andy.nguyen@latimes.com

Twitter: @Andy_Truc