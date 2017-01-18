Glendale police offer reward in armed liquor store robbery

The Glendale Police Department is seeking the public’s help to catch a man who they say robbed a liquor store on Dec. 30.

A $300 reward is being offered by Crime Stoppers for any information that leads to an arrest.

Authorities said the man went into Roy’s Liquor at 6520 San Fernando Road at around 8:46 p.m., reportedly brandished a silver revolver and demanded money from a store employee.

Join the conversation on Facebook >>

The robber threatened to kill the employee if he followed him, according to Glendale Police spokeswoman Tahnee Lightfoot.

He then fled on foot toward Justin Avenue with an undisclosed amount of money.

The man was described as around 25 years old, 5 feet, 7 inches tall with a medium build. Police said he spoke with an accent, had dark hair, a receding hairline and possibly had some kind of marking on his left ring finger.

Anyone with information may call the Glendale Police Department (818) 548-4911. Anonymous tips can be called in to (800) 222-8477.

--

Andy Nguyen, andy.nguyen@latimes.com

Twitter: @Andy_Truc

MORE CRIME & PUBLIC SAFETY

Fire at Glendale home causes $400K in damages

Trio arrested on suspicion of burglarizing a La Crescenta home

Glendale police on the lookout for suspect tied to theft and crash of car