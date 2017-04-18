Local events will commemorate the anniversary of the Armenian Genocide

Several events are slated to commemorate the 102nd anniversary of the Armenian Genocide during the coming days.

During the genocide, which began in 1915, 1.5 million Armenians were killed by the Ottoman Empire, which is modern-day Turkey.

On Wednesday, the 16th annual Armenian Genocide commemorative event sponsored by the Armenian clubs at all of the high schools in the Glendale Unified School District will be held at 6 p.m. in the John Wayne Performing Arts Center at Glendale High, 1440 E. Broadway, Glendale.

Also Wednesday, a “Walk, Talk & Learn” event will be held at Rosemont Middle School during lunchtime — from around 12:15 to about 12:50 p.m. — to commemorate the Armenian Genocide and all genocides, according to event organizers.

On Thursday, an event titled “A Historical View of the Assyrian Genocide" will be presented at 7:30 p.m. in the recital hall at Brand Library and Art Center, 1601 W. Mountain St., Glendale.

The annual Unified Young Armenians candlelight vigil will be held at 6 p.m. on Sunday in Parcher Plaza at Glendale City Hall, 613 E. Broadway, Glendale.

The local series of events will culminate with a commemorative event to be held at 7 p.m. Monday, which is the actual anniversary of the Armenian Genocide, at the Alex Theatre, 216 N. Brand Blvd., Glendale.

Tickets, which are free, are required. They are available at the Alex Theatre, the concierge desk at the Americana at Brand and Glendale Community College. Online orders can be made by visiting alextheatre.org.

For more information about local events, call (818) 548-4844.

Also, there will be a 1.5-mile March for Justice starting at noon on Monday at Pan Pacific Park, 7600 Beverly Blvd., and ending at the Turkish consulate at 6300 Wilshire Blvd., where there will be a rally. Among the speakers scheduled are Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom and U.S. Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Burbank).

The march is expected to draw 25,000 people, according to event organizers. At last year’s rally, more than 60,000 people attended.

mark.kellam@latimes.com

Twitter: @lamarkkellam