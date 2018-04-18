Armenian Genocide commemorative events slated

Two events commemorating the Armenian Genocide are coming up as the 103rd anniversary of the tragic event will be remembered on Tuesday.
The Armenian clubs of Crescenta Valley, Clark Magnet, Glendale and Hoover high schools will hold an Armenian Genocide Remembrance Assembly at 7 p.m. Wednesday in the John Wayne Performing Arts Center at Glendale High School, 1440 E. Broadway, Glendale.
Each school will contribute to the event, including instrumental musical compositions, poetry readings and video clips, according to organizers.
On Tuesday, the city of Glendale will hold its annual Armenian Genocide commemorative event at 7 p.m. in the Alex Theatre, 216 N. Brand Blvd., Glendale.
The hour-and-a-half event will include various performances and guests.
Tickets are free, but every person must have a ticket in order to enter the theater.
Tickets are available at the Alex Theatre box office, online at alextheatre.org, at the Americana at Brand concierge desk or the auditorium box office at Glendale Community College.
Tickets are not available via the phone.
In the event that all tickets have been distributed, there will be a stand-by line on the day of the event. Any tickets that might become available will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.
