Woman found insane during 2016 attempted kidnappings in Glendale

A court found a Glendale woman accused of trying to kidnap two children in 2016 insane at the time of the incidents.
Lisa Arnold pleaded no contest in court last Wednesday to two felony counts of attempted kidnapping, according to the Los Angeles County district attorney's office.
Ricardo Santiago, a spokesman for the office, said Arnold was found not guilty for the crimes by reason of insanity.
"The judge found that the defendant fit the legal definition of insanity at the time by two doctors," he said.
The first of the attempted kidnappings occurred just after 5 p.m. on Aug. 10, 2016, when a mother was with her 14-month-old daughter near Chevy Chase Drive and Adams Street. A stranger, later identified as Arnold, approached the two and reportedly called the baby "cute" and attempted to lift her up from a stroller.
Arnold tried to unbuckle the baby from the stroller but was pushed away by the mother. Arnold then walked to a nearby vehicle and drove away.
About 20 minutes later, an 8-year-old boy called the Glendale Police Department to report a woman had attempted to kidnap his 3-year-old brother outside of John Marshall Elementary School. The woman was also identified as Arnold.
Like with the mother and child, Arnold reportedly walked up to the boy outside of the school and tried to pick him up.
The boy's mother got into an altercation with Arnold, who put the child down and fled from the school.
Police arrested Arnold several days later and, at the time, she reportedly told investigators that her actions were because of her "mental status." Police declined to elaborate further on her statement.
Santiago said Arnold will undergo a court-ordered mental health evaluation on June 21.
