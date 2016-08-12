Arrest made in Glendale kidnapping attempts

A 52-year-old Glendale woman was arrested early Friday morning in connection with two back-to-back child abduction attempts near local schools that left parents on edge.

Detectives worked around-the-clock this week to identify Lisa Arnold, who is suspected of trying to kidnap a baby in a stroller and, 20 minutes later and a mile away, a 2-year-old boy, said Glendale Police Sgt. Robert William.

Investigators, who spent the night doing interviews and serving search warrants, are still working to determine a motive.

The first incident occurred shortly after 5 p.m. Wednesday.

A mother pushing her infant in a stroller near Chevy Chase Drive and Adams Street noticed a stranger park her car in a red zone and walk toward her.

"He’s so cute,” the suspect said of the baby, before trying to lift him up. The baby, however, was buckled into the stroller.

The suspect then hurriedly attempted to unbuckle the strap, but the mother pushed her away.

After the brief struggle, the stranger walked back to her silver, four-door hatchback and drove off.

About 20 minutes later, outside John Marshall Elementary School, an 8-year-old boy called police to report that a woman with a deep, man-like voice tried to snatch his 2-year-old brother.

The suspect had pulled up to a curb, walked up to the family and picked up the toddler.

"He’s so cute,” the stranger said, again.

The child’s mother slapped or punched the stranger's arm, after which she put the child down, walked back to a four-door, silver sedan and drove away.

While witnesses in the two incidents offered different descriptions of the suspect, police believe Arnold acted alone.

The kidnapping attempts left Glendale parents and school officials on high alert this week.

Parent Diana Avila walked her 6-year-old son to school Thursday morning, clutching Mace in one hand, her son’s hand in the other.

Another parent, Catrina Gordon, planned to walk around the campus for a couple hours Thursday after dropping off her daughter.

The investigation is ongoing.

Alene Tchekmedyian, alene.tchekmedyian@latimes.com

Twitter: @atchek

