Azusa man pleads guilty to sexually assaulting Glendale woman in her home

A 20-year-old Azusa man pleaded guilty Thursday to sexually assaulting a Glendale woman in her home in 2015.

Justin Amador Rios pleaded guilty to one count of forcible sexual penetration and admitted to using a knife in the course of the attack, according to the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office.

On the night of June 3, 2015, Rios broke into the home of a 38-year-old woman in the 900 block of Orange Grove Avenue and assaulted her at knife point.

She was able to scream for help, waking up her 20-year-old son, who called the police. The woman’s 7-year-old daughter was also inside the home at the time of the attack.

According to the Glendale Police Department, Rios fled from the home, but police were able to capture him after a short foot chase.

Rios is scheduled to be sentenced on May 16. He faces 24 years to life in prison.

andy.nguyen@latimes.com

Twitter: @Andy_Truc

MORE CRIME & PUBLIC SAFETY

Glendale man sentenced to 26 years in prison for fatal stabbing aboard Metro bus

Flames engulf Glendale garage

1 dead and at least 9 injured in multivehicle crash on 5 Freeway near Glendale