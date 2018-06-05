GLENDALE NEWS-PRESS

Suspect arrested in $60 robbery at Glendale ATM

Jun 04, 2018 | 5:40 PM
A man was punched in the face while he was withdrawing $60 from an ATM in Glendale on April 26, police say. (Glendale News-Press)

A 20-year-old Whittier man was arrested late last month by Glendale police for allegedly using a fake gun to rob a man at an ATM.

Frankie Ortega was arrested May 25 after the Glendale Police Department linked him to the robbery of a man the evening of April 26 at a Bank of America in the 3800 block of San Fernando Road.

Sgt. Dan Suttles said the man was withdrawing money when he was approached by a trio of strangers. One of the men lifted up his shirt, revealing a handgun — which authorities later determined to be a toy — tucked into his waistband.

Suttles said the victim was punched in the face. The trio robbed him of the $60 he had withdrawn. The group fled in a nearby vehicle.

Glendale police investigators tracked the vehicle used in the robbery to its owner, Ortega, Suttles said.

Ortega was then taken into custody. He remains imprisoned in lieu of $120,000 bail.

The robbery remains under investigation.

