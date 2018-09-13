GLENDALE NEWS-PRESS

La Crescenta resident foils burglary attempt at his home, police say

By
Sep 13, 2018 | 2:05 PM
A resident in La Crescenta interrupted a burglary attempt on his home Monday morning after he encountered a man who had broken into his home, authorities say. (Glendale News-Press)

An attempted burglary was interrupted Monday morning after a La Crescenta man reportedly chased out the would-be thief from his home.

The man and his wife were sleeping in their house in the 2300 block of Pickens Canyon Road when they awoke at around 10:50 a.m. after hearing a loud glass-breaking sound from the front of their residence.

When the man went to check on the source of the noise, he encountered an unknown man clad in a black ski mask, according to an incident report from the Crescenta Valley Sheriff’s Station.

“He yelled at the unknown man … and told him to get out of his house,” the report states. “The suspect was startled … and ran out.”

The would-be burglar was last seen by the resident jumping over a side gate at the home and running toward Foothill Boulevard, according to the sheriff’s report.

Deputies searched the area but were unable to locate the man.

