La Crescenta resident foils burglary attempt at his home, police say

An attempted burglary was interrupted Monday morning after a La Crescenta man reportedly chased out the would-be thief from his home.
The man and his wife were sleeping in their house in the 2300 block of Pickens Canyon Road when they awoke at around 10:50 a.m. after hearing a loud glass-breaking sound from the front of their residence.
When the man went to check on the source of the noise, he encountered an unknown man clad in a black ski mask, according to an incident report from the Crescenta Valley Sheriff’s Station.
“He yelled at the unknown man … and told him to get out of his house,” the report states. “The suspect was startled … and ran out.”
The would-be burglar was last seen by the resident jumping over a side gate at the home and running toward Foothill Boulevard, according to the sheriff’s report.
Deputies searched the area but were unable to locate the man.