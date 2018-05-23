Registered sex offender arrested on suspicion of attempted burglary

A convicted sex offender attempted to burgle a woman's home in Glendale Monday afternoon but failed to make it inside, authorities said.
William Pfistner, 57, was arrested on suspicion of burglary after the Glendale Police Department received word of a man trying to break into a home in the 700 block of Avonglen Terrace.
A 71-year-old woman was home alone around 12:20 p.m. when police said she heard a noise from her residence's rear sliding glass door. The woman ignored the noise at first but later discovered a man trying to get inside through the locked door.
The man continued to pull on the door while the woman called 911 but eventually gave up and left, according to police.
Officers arrived and conducted a search of the surrounding area, locating a man matching a description the woman gave to authorities. Police said she later gave a positive identification of the man.
He was taken into custody and identified as Pfistner.
Police said he had previously served a prison sentence in the 1990s for a rape conviction and had a warrant out for his arrest for a probation violation for failing to register as a sex offender.
