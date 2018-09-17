Actress charged with domestic violence after allegedly hitting boyfriend multiple times on Glendale freeway

Marie Avgeropoulos, an actress known for her role on the CW series “The 100,” was charged with domestic violence Monday after allegedly striking her boyfriend multiple times last month in Glendale.
Officers with the Glendale Police Department responded to a disturbance around 12:45 a.m. on Aug. 5 in the area of Glendale Avenue and the 134 Freeway, where they encountered the 32-year-old actress.
Avgeropoulos had been arguing with her 41-year-old boyfriend while they were in a car on the freeway before the situation turned violent, according to the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office.
The boyfriend allegedly suffered minor injuries after being struck several times in his head, neck and arm. He subsequently called 911, and Avgeropoulos was taken into custody.
She was released several hours later on $50,000 bail, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
If convicted of the misdemeanor, she faces up to 364 days in jail.