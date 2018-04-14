Pregnant woman makes roadside delivery in Atwater Village

An expectant mother unexpectedly gave birth to a daughter while on the side of the road in Atwater Village on April 4.
The mother was the passenger in a vehicle traveling down Los Feliz Boulevard near Costco when she began to go into labor. Anita Shandi, a spokeswoman for the Glendale Fire Department, said the baby had already been delivered by the time authorities arrived on scene.
"Firefighters stepped in to cut the umbilical cord, provide medical care to the mother and baby and transport them to a local hospital," Shandi said in an email.
Both the baby girl and new mother are healthy, she said.
