Event to offer free backpacks, school supplies

For a third straight year, the Comprehensive Community Health Centers will host a Back to School Health and Wellness Event on Saturday at Pacific Park Community Center.
CCHC, a California nonprofit health center system with five locations, including one in Glendale, is concluding National Health Center Week with a celebration geared toward school preparation and health prevention screenings.
Festivities are slated to begin at 10 a.m. and conclude around 1:30 p.m.
Students, from kindergarten to 12th grade, who arrive early enough will be treated to free backpacks and school supplies. The center had previously hoped to provide around 1,000 kits and has about 700 packs available, according to staff.
CCHC purchased the backpacks and supplies thanks to various sponsors and a grant from Los Angeles-based public health agency L.A. Care. Saturday’s event is also being aided by a $5,000 sponsorship from the Los Angeles Care Health Plan Regional Community Advisory Communities Region 4 in June.
Along with backpacks, free dental, vision and women’s health screenings will be available to the public.
Event-goers will also be treated to free snacks and refreshments, while games including a soccer shootout, activities such as rock-climbing, a photo booth, music and community resources will be available.
Some of the resources provided will include information on chronic pain management, reproductive health and mental health, along with family planning resources.
Last year, about 1,000 people took advantage of the free services and the center is hoping to see about 1,200 attendees this year.
“It was a very fun event and people were very appreciative,” Armine Beybutyan, CCHC marketing and communications representative, said of last year’s gathering. “They were getting backpacks full of school supplies and there was free food, music, games, resources and health screenings, which really helped a lot of families.
“There were many families who needed [the screenings] and it wasn’t just a few people. There were groups of people who came to the event.”
The event is not only for Glendale residents but the region at large.
“This is for everyone,” Beybutyan said. “We want to get as many people as we can to come and get their school supplies and health screenings. It’s free.”