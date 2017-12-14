Glendale bank robbery suspect remains on the loose as authorities search for alleged accomplice

As authorities continue to search for the “No Turning Back Bandit,” who allegedly attempted to rob a pair of Glendale banks last month, a second suspect is also being sought in connection with the crimes.

In late November, a man walked into a Citibank at 1201 N. Central Ave. and a Bank of America at 203 N. Glendale Ave. with a note demanding money, authorities said. In both cases, the man also brandished a handgun when handing over the note, according to authorities.

He also told bank employees that he doesn’t want to go back to jail, leading him to be called the “No Turning Back Bandit,” according to the FBI.

In each incident, the bandit was unsuccessful, leaving the banks empty-handed.

Sgt. Daniel Suttles, a spokesman for the Glendale Police Department, said the suspect made his escape from both banks in a silver Kia Optima driven by a second man.

The bandit is described as a white man between 30 and 40 years old, 6 feet to 6 feet 5, with a thin build. He is also described as having brown hair, facial hair and brown eyes.

Suttles said the alleged getaway driver followed the suspect into the Bank of America and was caught on surveillance cameras.

He is described as black, between 24 and 30 years old, 5 feet 9, with a thin build. The man is heavily tattooed with a ribbon on his neck, a marijuana leaf on his right forearm and musical notes on his upper arm.

The "No Turning Back Bandit" and a suspected accomplice were caught on camera during a robbery at a Glendale Bank of America on Nov. 20.

The Kia Optima is described as being a recent model with stickers on the lower left windshield and lower right rear window.

Both men are also wanted in connection with bank robberies in Sherman Oaks and Los Banos, according to Suttles.

Anyone with information about the two suspects is encouraged to call the FBI at (310) 477-6565 or Glendale police at (818) 548-4911.

