Pair of bear sightings reported in Glendale

As the weather begins to warm up, the Glendale Police Department is asking residents to be mindful of bears in the area after a pair of recent sightings.

Both sightings took place on Saturday around Country Club and Greenmont drives and in the 3200 block of Beaudry Terrace, according to police. Those streets connect with each other near the Verdugo Mountains Open Space Preserve and west of the Oakmont Country Club.

The department said bears have begun to wake up from their winter hibernation, and they’re hungry.

Bears tend to wander into populated areas to search for food when their normal natural sources are not available, officials said.

The last reported bear sighting in Glendale was in September, after residents repeatedly saw the same black bear in the Whiting Woods neighborhood.

Residents can report bear sightings to the California Department of Fish and Wildlife at (562) 598-1032.

To prevent any unexpected ursine house guests, the police department has a list of tips on its website — www.ci.glendale.ca.us/police.

