Cyclist appears at fault in collision with car, Glendale police say

A bicyclist remains in critical condition after being struck by a car late Friday afternoon, according to Glendale Police Department.

The man, a 50-year-old Glendale resident, was struck shortly before 4 p.m. near the intersection of Pioneer Drive and Pacific Avenue. Glendale Police spokeswoman Tahnee Lightfoot said he was riding northbound on Pacific when he turned west onto Pioneer, putting him in front of a BMW traveling south on Pacific.

“The preliminary investigation by Glendale police traffic investigators indicates the bicyclist was at fault,” Lightfoot said.

The driver of the car, a 36-year-old Valley Village resident, stayed at the scene. Police determined he was not impaired at the time of the collision, according to Lightfoot.

The bike rider was transported to Los Angeles County-USC Medical Center with unspecified injuries.

The collision remains under investigation.

andy.nguyen@latimes.com

Twitter: @Andy_Truc