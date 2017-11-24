Shoppers descend on Glendale and Burbank malls on Black Friday

As in years past, local residents filled shopping malls in waves on Black Friday, looking for deals and discounts this holiday season.

While a Target manager at the Glendale Galleria said he thought crowds were smaller this year compared to last Black Friday morning, by midafternoon, the parking structures at the Galleria provided a sign that this year’s Black Friday drew big crowds.

The sounds of horns filled the air as drivers sat in bumper-to-bumper traffic in the parking structures.

“[Thanksgiving] night was a bit crazy in the [parking] structures,” said Fernando Martinez, who served as a traffic guard outside of Target, controlling the flow of vehicles. “All three levels filled up quickly."

Experts have said to expect a lower number of in-store shoppers this Black Friday, primarily due to an increase in online shopping, and as extreme discounts are spread across a few weeks of the holiday season as opposed to a few days.

“Even with all of the online deals, my family and I still love our annual tradition of shopping on Black Friday,” said La Cañada Flintridge resident Kandice Jung. “It brings us together amidst all the craziness of our daily lives.”

Jung and her family purchased a Samsung smart TV from Target. It’s an item, according to Jung, they’ve had their eyes on for quite some time but couldn’t justify purchasing until this year.

The Burbank Town Center, which is undergoing a $60-million renovation, also saw shoppers coming in waves on Black Friday, as crowds picked up in the afternoon.

“I just went to Sears to pick up some boots for work,” said Burbank resident Victor Carrillo, 36, who also brought his two daughters along to shop.

“It’s easier to go online and avoid the traffic and all that,” he said. But, like many, he admitted he enjoys making the trip in person.

Helen Fagan of Valley Village stopped by the Burbank Town Center because she was in the area.

“My husband stopped at Panera Bread,” Fagan said. “So, I decided to pick up one top from Macy’s. It was easy.”

Fagan said she is normally an online shopper, noting that it’s much simpler now than in the past.

“I can order an item and within 24 hours it’s on my doorstep,” she said.

Jianna Sale and Marissa Ruelas, both 12 years old and from the Burbank area, said they would rather spend their time in the mall, hanging out with one another, exploring stores and trying on items, as opposed to taking the risk of buying clothing online.

“I went to Forever 21 and got a cropped sweater with red and black checkers,” Jianna said. “It was $20, like 50% off.”