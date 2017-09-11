‘Shiloh’ star found dead in La Crescenta home

Blake Heron, an actor best known for his starring role in the 1996 film “Shiloh,” was found dead in his La Crescenta home Friday morning from what may have been a drug overdose, according to authorities.

Deputies from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department were called to the 35-year-old’s home in the 3000 block of Alabama Street around 7 a.m. after a friend had found him not breathing. The sheriff’s department said in statement Heron appeared to have suffered “an apparent overdose of an illicit narcotic substance.”

Deputies attempted to revive Heron by administering CPR and Narcan, a nasal spray used to treat opioid overdoses, but were unsuccessful.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

As of Monday afternoon, the Los Angeles County medical examiner’s office said a cause of death has not been determined because an autopsy was still pending.

The incident remains under investigation.

