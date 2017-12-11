Blue-haired bandit wanted for wallet thefts in Glendale and Pasadena

Authorities hope the public will recognize a woman they suspect of stealing people’s wallets and using their identities to make fraudulent purchases.

According to the Glendale Police Department, the woman is said to be responsible for a series of thefts from restaurants in Glendale and Pasadena. The woman would reportedly use credit cards from the stolen wallets to purchase laptops.

Courtesy of the Glendale Police Department Authorities said the woman would use the stolen wallets to purchase expensive laptops Authorities said the woman would use the stolen wallets to purchase expensive laptops (Courtesy of the Glendale Police Department)

She is described as being in her 20s or 30s with a medium to heavy build and long brown hair that’s occasionally dyed blue.

Anyone with information about the woman can contact Glendale police at (818) 548-4911.

andy.nguyen@latimes.com

Twitter: @Andy_Truc