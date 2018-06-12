Adams Hill to host its first free book exchange

Glendale residents can exchange their books with friends and neighbors at a book fair in Adams Square Mini Park Saturday.
The Adams Square Neighborhood Assn. is sponsoring the book exchange, which will be free and open to the public.
Attendees can bring their books to trade with others and snag some used books offered by the Glendale Public Library.
“We want to keep things going in our mini park,” said Stephen Meek, vice president of the neighborhood association. “Getting people to read is always a good thing. It brings neighbors together, and I wanted to give back to the community to help Glendale be a better place.”
Attendees can also learn more about the works of local authors, including Anita Britt, DeAnn Jennings, Shervin Yousefian and Jennifer Berry, who have published books in different genres, including children’s stories, photography and ghost stories.
Several community organizations and businesses have contributed, donating gifts that will be given away in open raffles about every 10 minutes, Meek said.
Among them, Once Upon A Time Bookstore donated gift certificates, the Brand Library is offering three boxes full of used books, the Alex Film Society donated free tickets to film screenings and Legacy Comics will give away free comic books, Meek said.
“It’s been a great community cooperative event,” Meek said.
Artwork by Glendale High School students will be on display at the 1920s Art Deco-style gas station gallery in Adams Hill, and attendees will be able to purchase food and beverages from the District Burger food truck and an ice cream truck.
Meek said he began organizing the event about three months ago because he wanted to build community in the park.
He said he hopes to make the book fair an annual event and expand it citywide to showcase the works of Glendale’s artists and authors.