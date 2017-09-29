Times Community News Glendale News-Press News

In October, Glendale police will utilize pink vehicles to raise breast cancer awareness

Andy Nguyen
With October being Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the Glendale Police Department will be adding several pink-colored vehicles to its fleet as a show of support.

A Ford Explorer and six motorcycles have been colored pink by the department as a way of observing the month. Additionally, Glendale officers will be wearing a special pink version of their uniform patch throughout October, thanks to a partnership between the Glendale Police Officers’ Assn. and the #PinkPatchProject.

Local residents can purchase the limited edition of the patch for $10 each. Patches can be purchased at the front desk of the police station at 131 N. Isabel St. or by emailing gpoa@pacbell.net.

Proceeds from the purchases will be donated to cancer research.

