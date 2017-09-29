In October, Glendale police will utilize pink vehicles to raise breast cancer awareness

With October being Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the Glendale Police Department will be adding several pink-colored vehicles to its fleet as a show of support.

A Ford Explorer and six motorcycles have been colored pink by the department as a way of observing the month. Additionally, Glendale officers will be wearing a special pink version of their uniform patch throughout October, thanks to a partnership between the Glendale Police Officers’ Assn. and the #PinkPatchProject.

Local residents can purchase the limited edition of the patch for $10 each. Patches can be purchased at the front desk of the police station at 131 N. Isabel St. or by emailing gpoa@pacbell.net.

Proceeds from the purchases will be donated to cancer research.

