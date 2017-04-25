L.A. County Committee to consider transfer of Sagebrush students, schools from Glendale to La Cañada Unified

The Los Angeles County Committee on School District Organization is expected to deliberate next month over whether or not the Sagebrush territory of La Cañada should be placed under the jurisdiction of the La Cañada Unified School District.

The 385-acre area has historically been served by Glendale Unified, which receives nearly $3 million a year from the state to instruct Sagebrush students.

A petition submitted by Sagebrush residents seeks to transfer the area — and its 200 to 300 students — into La Cañada Unified.

The county committee received input from Sagebrush residents, as well as school officials from Glendale and La Cañada during public hearings last fall.

The meeting will begin at 9:30 a.m. on May 3 in the board room of the Los Angeles County Office of Education, 9300 Imperial Highway in Downey.

