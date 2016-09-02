County expected to receive Sagebrush petition

The Los Angeles County Committee on School District Organization is expected to formally receive a petition next week seeking to transfer the Sagebrush territory of La Cañada Flintridge out of Glendale Unified's jurisdiction and into La Cañada Unified School District.

Local Sagebrush residents leading the UniteLCF! effort submitted the petition to the Los Angeles County Office of Education in July after negotiations over transferring the territory stalled between the two districts.

On Wednesday, the committee, comprised of 11 members — two from each of the five county supervisorial districts and one at-large member — will receive the petition at the county office's headquarters in Downey.

However, the committee will not discuss the petition during the meeting, according to Keith Crafton, director of business advisory services for the Los Angeles County Office of Education.

Instead, upon receipt of the petition, the committee is expected to launch the process for weighing the potential transfer, which would include public hearings at a later date.